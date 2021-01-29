Hyderabad: Nampally PS buildings inaugurated by Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali

Nampally: Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali on Thursday inaugurated new buildings of Nampally law & order and traffic PS at Nampally.

Interacting with media on the occasion, the Minister noted, "The revival of police department happened only because of the far sightedness of the Chief Minister of Telangana. Since our government has come to power in 2014, we have given lot of importance to police and given them a free hand to maintain law & order and to reduce traffic."

DGP M Mahender Reddy stated, "Our police system is the best in the entire country as it meets the needs of the public on timely basis. The new buildings are equipped with all the facilities and our government has given lot of importance to police.

The Telangana State government has sanctioned new buildings for police stations and 19 are for law and order police stations whereas 6 are for traffic police stations. Apart from it, we have implemented a single police system across the state.

Also, the police department has taken several precautionary measures for the safety of women." Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, informed that, "We are registering cases through Zero FIR and this activity is carried out to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

The police department has been working for the last 7 years without any disturbance to provide peace and security in the state and for this reason, many companies came to Hyderabad for the purpose of investing in companies."