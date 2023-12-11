Hyderabad: Narayana school kids shine at IJSO

  • Menu
Highlights

Kanishk Jain and Soham Pednekar, students from Narayana declared as winners, at the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad 2023 (IJSO) held in Bangkok, Thailand

Hyderabad: Kanishk Jain and Soham Pednekar, students from Narayana declared as winners, at the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad 2023 (IJSO) held in Bangkok, Thailand. Out of six students who represented team India at IJSO 2023, two were Narayanites, who brought glory to the nation and the institution. Demonstrating remarkable brilliance, Team India secured five gold medals and one silver, evoking immense pride across the nation.

The International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) is an annual competition focused on NaturalSciences for students under 16, emphasizing the significant role these sciences hold in the educationand lives of young individuals. The primary objectives of the competition are to motivate youngstudents towards careers in science and technology, identify talented individuals in the field ofscience, advocate for science education, and enhance scientific awareness among youth. The 20thedition of IJSO 2023 was held in Thailand. Team India’s stellar performance stands as a testament tothe unwavering commitment to excellence displayed by the students.

