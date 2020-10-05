Hyderabad: Narayanaguda municipal market Vendors protest against market demolition

Hyderabad: The vendors and the CPI activists held a dharna at GHMC Head Office on Monday, demanding that justice be given to Narayanaguda municipal market vendors whose shops were illegally demolished recently by GHMC.

CPI Hyderabad district secretary ET Narasimha alleged that the lives of small traders were dependent on their business in the market and due to the illegal action of the GHMC has left the vendors' life in suffering. "For decades these poor people were living by selling groceries, meat, flowers and worship items in the area and GHMC officials had put them in a miserable situation with the demolition of the market," he added.

He demanded that GHMC officials give a written assurance to the traders that the market would be replaced soon after the construction was completed, compensation should be given to the small traders who suffered losses due to the demolition and the stocks should be allotted to the existing traders after the construction of the market," he noted.

The 60-year-old market which is spread over 1500 sq yards has over 56 shops which were under dilapidation state near Narayanaguda flyover. It was constructed in 1960 and was recently demolished by GHMC.