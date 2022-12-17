Hyderabad National Book Fair from Dec 22 to Jan 1

Hyderabad: It's the time of the year for the book enthusiasts to buy their prized possession as the 35th edition of Hyderabad National Book Fair will raise its curtains under the aegis of Hyderabad Book Fair Society on December 22 at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR stadium and will provide an opportunity to young authors for displaying their books.

There will be more than 300 bookstalls and also various publishers that include (Munshiram Manoharlal Publishers and Nava Telangana Publishing House) from all over India are likely to participate in the fair. Books will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English and other Indian languages. Children's literature, progressive literature, classical literature, novels, and stories about science and technology books will also be displayed. Apart from these, study materials for students preparing for competitive exams, various publications and their materials will also be available at the book fair.

K Chandra Mohan, vice president of Hyderabad National Book Fair, said, "As the reading habit is disappearing among people due to rise in technology, hence we have started a campaign, in which few book enthusiasts and few authors will be posting informative clippings on how reading is a good habit so as to motivate and encourage people to start reading. As since the last two years the fair was organised on a small scale with very limited stalls, this year we have planned to setup more than 300 stalls and have also encouraged young authors. A special author corner is also been set up for the young authors to display their books."

Like every year, this year also a donation box will be setup wherein interested people can donate old books which will be donated to various libraries in districts and to various government schools.

Vaishnaiv, 15-year-old and author of three books-Jaz Gang series, said, "This book series is a gripping story and a mixture of fantasy, science fiction and historical genres. I am very excited about the National Book Fair. I started writing at the age of 12 and I am very excited about National Book Fair, as books take us to a completely another world unlike the web-series and movies which kills child imagination. Books help us to form our imagination and improve our brain power."