Hyderabad National Book Fair to be held from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The 34th edition of Hyderabad National Book Fair will be held from December 18 to 28 at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR stadium.

A total of 250 bookstalls along with various publishers that include (Munshiram Manoharlal Publishers, Nava Telangana Publishing House) from all over India are likely to participate in the fair that is being jointly organised by the State government and Book Fair Society. Books will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English and other languages.

K Chandra Mohan, secretary, Book Fair Society said, "As the book reading culture is slowly vanishing due to rise in technology, hence to motivate the people to start reading various books, we organised this fair. Keeping the pandemic in mind, around 250 stalls will be set up this year. We are setting up a bookstall specifically for new authors and trying to encourage them, as their books will be displayed in a separate stall."