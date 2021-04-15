Hyderabad: National Fire Service Day observed

Hyderabad: The National Fire Service Day was observed at various fire stations across the city on Wednesday.

The National Fire Service Day is observed every year on April 14, in remembrance of the 71 brave fire personnel who lost their lives fighting the fire that broke out on the Freighter SS Fort Stikine at the Victoria Dock in the then Bombay Port on April 14, 1944.

The impact of the fire accident was such that it led to the death of hundreds of people including 71 Fire personnel. The recorded history of this event also states that the impact was so huge that ground shook in Shimla which is 1,800 km away from the blast site.

Officers and staff paid tributes and remembered those fire personnel who lost their lives fighting the fire as part of their duty.