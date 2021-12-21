Hyderabad: National seminar on NEP at Osmania University from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Osmania University is all set to host a two-day national seminar on the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) on December 22 and 23.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Prof N Kishan, Department of Mathematics, Convenor of the seminar; Dr Vivek Vardhan, Co-convener of the seminar; Prof Manohar, president, Osmania University Teachers Association and others said that the two-day national level seminar was going to be organised under the aegis of varsity departments of Mathematics, Library Sciences and Education.

The prestigious national and state-level organisations were also collaborating with the seminar and eminent personalities in the field of education from across the country would attend, they said.

Explaining the objective of the seminar, Prof N Kishan said that the seminar was aimed at working out strategies for the effective implementation of NEP-2020. As part of the initiative, the theme of the seminar was designated as "Synergising Higher Education in the Context of NEP-2020 and Strategies for Implementation", he added.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is expected to inaugurate the seminar, he said, adding that a host of eminent personalities and heads of different national institutes and vice-chancellors of Central and State universities would also participate in the seminar. "The academic leaders will take part in different technical and brainstorming sessions during the two-day seminar to work out the strategies and develop a roadmap for the effective implementation of NEP-2020," he said, adding that The NEP-2020 was a major policy initiative by the Government of India to transform the country as a knowledge-superpower and for the creation of a Knowledge-based economy and reclaim India's position as the Viswa Guru by bringing in reforms and transforming the education system to shape global citizens for the 21st century with strong Indian ethos.

He said that the NEP-2020 also aims at creating multi-disciplinary educational and research universities with special emphasis on promoting all-around research, development and innovation. Union Minister of State for Education Subash Sarkar and Prof Anil Sahasra Budhe, chairman, AICTE to attend the inaugural session.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education, Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR), Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education (MGNCRE) and the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) were the other organisations joined in organising the seminar, he said.