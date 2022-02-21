Hyderabad: National workshop at GITAM

Hyderabad: The GITAM School of Science will organise 102nd DAE BRNS-IANCAS, a five-day national workshop on 'Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes' at its campus here from April 4 to 8, in association with the Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists & Allied Scientists (IANCAS).

Coordinators Dr T Vishwam and Dr N K Katari stated that the workshop is aimed to provide a forum for mutual interaction amongst faculty members and scientist from various educational institutions and research organisations.

Eminent scientists and specialists in topics related to nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics, nuclear reactor, production and application of radioisotopes, health and safety aspects will be the resource persons of the workshop. A special session will be held on research funding opportunities in basic and nuclear sciences.

The certificate to be issued by IANCAS-GITAM is recognised as a short-term course. Scientific programmes like introduction to radioactivity and decay, nuclear structure and stability, introduction of radiation with matter and experimental work will be held during the workshop.

Applications are invited from faculty members and a few researchers/research scholars in the relevant areas. The registration fee is Rs 1,000. Hostel accommodations may be made available on first-cum-first served basis on payment of separate charges.

For details contact [email protected] or 98480-92307/91777-12000.