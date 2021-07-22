Hyderabad: Need to publish books on science in Urdu stressed

Jubileehills "URDU is a valuable asset and a sweet decent language which rules the heart. It is a cultural and historic language. To promote it we have to bring the new generation close to Urdu and publish science books in that language.

Prof Abdul Haq, former head, Department of Chemistry, Osmania College, Kurnool, expressed these views while delivering online address as the guest of honour during the valedictory of the recently concluded fifth National Urdu Science Congress- 2021 at Maulana Azad National Urdu University.Prof Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Registrar I/c, presided.

The School of Sciences of MANUU organised the Congress on the topic "Impact of technology and multi-disciplinary Scientific approach." Prof Haq recalled an article, published in a weekly about a Urdu madrasa student who completed his higher education through prestigious institutions like JMI, Tata Institute, Bengaluru, and also got admission in post-doctorate research in California (US).

Giving this example, he said, Urdu is not a barrier for higher education, and one should take inspiration from such students. Narrating a few incidents of eminent scientist Newton and a Noble laureate of Chemistry, Prof S R Ramdas, Prof Haq said teachers and scientists keep on learning new things and often prefer simplicity.

Prof Siddiui while congratulating the organisers suggested to bring out an online journal containing research papers of faculty and research scholars.While speaking about multi and inter-disciplinary approaches, he said technology has made it much easier to adopt these approaches. Prof Syed Najamul Hasan, convener, announced that Mahmooda Begum (health sciences), Talat Parveen (physics), Aamera Saba (environment), Maliha Tasdeeq (agriculture), SamreenKausar (chemistry), Md Asif Pedar (mathematics) as winners of presentations.

Rabia Tahseen (health sciences), Maliha Taqdees (agriculture), Fazle Rasool (environment), got the first, second and third prizes for full length papers. Earlier, six technical sessions were held during the two-day Congress. Prof A K Chaudhry, UoH, Quratul Ain Hasan, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Professors Masood Husain, Arif Pathan, M Vanaja, Director of Admission, Zafar Ahsan of the AMU were chairpersons.

MANUU faculty Doctors H Aleem Basha, Masroor Fatima, S Maqbool Ahmad, Syed Salahuddin, Khwaja Moinuddin and Afroz were vice-chairpersons of the technical sessions. A special lecture on Full Bright scholarship by Dr Monika Setia, consulate of the USA was also organized. A special session was also held in which Prof Qudsia of the AMU was the speaker. Prof Parveen Jahan, Dean, SoS, was the chairperson. Around 45 participants presented their papers.