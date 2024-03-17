Hyderabad: Neglected Basti Dawakhanas grapple with many issues

Rangareddy: The state of Basti Dawakhanas, intended to provide essential medical services to the underprivileged, are facing utter neglect in the district. These dispensaries, established to offer healthcare solutions to patients suffering from common ailments, are grappling with inadequate maintenance, leading to a decline in medical services and staff welfare.

Despite the government’s initial efforts to set up 81 Basti Dawakhanas across the district, only 71 are currently operational. These dispensaries, housed in various government buildings and community halls, are equipped with medical staff including MBBS doctors, pharmacists, and supporting personnel. However, lack of basic infrastructure and maintenance has hampered their functioning.

The dire situation in these healthcare centers has been exacerbated by the absence of essential supplies such as brooms and phenol, forcing medical staff to rely on donations from patients and donors. Furthermore, the non-payment of funds allocated for the past three years has severely impacted the functioning of these dispensaries, with staff resorting to seeking assistance from local leaders and donors for their basic needs.

Despite claims of funds being allocated in the budget and tenancy charges being paid regularly, the reality on the ground contradicts these assertions. Allegations have surfaced regarding the diversion of funds and falsification of attendance registers, raising questions about the transparency and accountability of the healthcare system. The absence of doctors in many dispensaries has resulted in staff nurses assuming additional responsibilities, including the collection of blood samples and dispensing medications. This further highlights the systemic challenges plaguing the healthcare infrastructure in Basti Dawakhanas.

Efforts to address these issues have been hindered by bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of coordination between government departments. The plight of these dispensaries underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure to ensure equitable access to medical services for all segments of society.