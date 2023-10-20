Hyderabad: Neta Log Jaano-Our Vote Only If You promise Civic Amenities

Hyderabad : The Nampally constituency has turned into a battle ground for all parties in the electoral fray. Amid such fray, lack of civic amenities remains the concern of residents. They here are forced to live in miserable conditions due to poor civic infrastructure.

The constituency is a mix of slums and residentials colonies; a mix of working class, State and Central government employees. People of any community are not sufferers; every community faces a problem with lack of development.

Areas like Habeebnagar, First Lancer, Mallepally, Bazarghat and Asifnagar remain backward. The residents face issues like poor sanitation, bad roads, sewage overflow, dog menace and illegal constructions.

Majid Ali of Asifnagar says: “upgradation of new pipelines is a must in most localities as per the new residential requirement. Frequent sewage overflow is witnessed in the Asifnagar area due non-upgradation of the system.”

According to the residents, city people have benefited from free water scheme. However in many areas in Mallepally, First Lancer, Habeebnagar and Asifnagar lack upgradation of water pipelines. The residents are receiving low pressure supply and contaminated water from taps. “There is literally nothing that the MIM has done. Same issues still plague the constituency,” says J Kartik of Mallepally.

The locals say they face a plethora of problems like sloppy and uneven roads, garbage dumps in by-lanes and a serious mosquito menace. They point out roads with drain overflow, potholes and garbage are causing hardships to both residents and commuters. Shaik Zafar of Nampally says, “the condition of roads has worsened. The roads were dug up for civic works and not laid.”

Residents allege some main road areas have some infra development, however, other areas have been suffering from perennial civic problems for years. There appears to be no respite in sight even now.

They allege the area was devoid of municipal facilities and blamed the GHMC and local leaders for being hand in glove over illegal encroachments and constructions in the area.

There are several illegal constructions in colonies. The civic body is not bothered about them. There is also an illegal swimming pool in the basement of a 7-floor apartment in Red Hills. Can the municipality give permission for a swimming pool in apartments?” Majid questions.

Md Rameez has been taking the same congested, pothole-ridden road to work for the last five years in Asifnagar. Notwithstanding the many near-fatal accidents on the stretch and the desperate pleas to authorities, nothing has been done to improve its condition. “The traffic junctions in our areas are poorly manned. Fatalities and injuries in accidents are becoming frequent. Traffic and waterlogging are big issues in Nampally,” says Anil Neelam.

The MIM has been claiming its developmental works in the segment. Legislator Jaffar Hussain Meraj has been raising various issues, including health, infrastructure and civic development. Rival parties’ challenge there is no major development in the constituency.