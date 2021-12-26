Hyderabad: New city CP vows sound law & order

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer of the 1991 batch, C V Anand, took charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city, at the Police Commissioner office at Basheerbagh on Saturday. His immediate predecessor Anjani Kumar was transferred and posted as Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Interacting with media persons soon after assuming the charge, the new Commissioner said his priority is to secure the safety and security of citizens, by ensuring that law and order prevails in the city. He stated, "I am happy to take charge as the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and also grateful to the Chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, for entrusting me with such a huge responsibility. The city is well-known for its Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. It is our first priority to ensure law and order prevails at any cost." He said he was excited to take charge as the Police Commissioner of a city where he had grown up.

Anand recalled that the Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, after taking office in 2014, held his first meeting on law and order in the State with the officials of the Telangana police. "Our priority is to ensure all communities stay peacefully and help in accelerating more development in the State." On

crime prevention, he noted that cybercrime was increasing and special focus would be kept on cybercrime and dark net and other shady dealings. "Enforcement drives against the drugs will continue and we will conduct more awareness programmes to prevent drug abuse among youngsters. Focus on women safety will also be a top priority," said Anand.

The Commissioner also noted, "Our main focus will also be on traffic enforcement as traffic is one such aspect of policing that connects with every individual in their lives. A few years ago, when I was the Additional Commissioner (traffic), we introduced the drunk driving checks in the city to check road accidents. Traffic police will be very stern as it concerns every citizen and their lives. Streamlining traffic, junction improvement and other aspects of traffic management will be attended to. As the DCP of central zone in 2002, we had introduced lake police to save lives and that will be further improved."

On the use of technology, he said that the police were using technology for various purposes and he would look at how to harness it further.

The Government of Telangana effected transfers and postings of 30 IPS officers on Friday evening and in the reshuffle, many were transferred and posted with promotions. On the upcoming New Year celebrations, he said that they would follow the orders of the state government on the issue.