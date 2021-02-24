Hyderabad: New cycling track to come up in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: In order to promote sports, provide healthy abode and to encourage the cycling enthusiasts, GHMC, Kukatpally Zone has proposed to develop a 2.8 km cycling track from Miyapur Metro Station service road – Calvary temple - Venkateswara Swamy temple link road , KPHB.

"As per the instructions of the higher officials of GHMC , we have proposed to develop a 2.8 km cycling track at Kukatpally zone, as part of the India Cycles4Challenge under the Smart Cities Mission of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

It would be developed from Miyapur Metro Station service road to Calvary temple to Venkateswara Swamy temple link road, KBHP. These tracks would be specially designed for cyclists. As many cyclists daily ply from these roads but they are facing a lot of hardship due to hawkers and wrong side driving coming on their way," said Sai Prasad, assistant engineer, Kukatpally Zone.

It is a common sight to see many hawkers illegally capturing the mainroads to sell their items due to which there is a lot of traffic congestion, once the tracks get developed they would be no entry for hawkers. In case there are any encroachments by hawkers, they will be immediately removed by the concerned officials.

The cycling tracks being developed in other zones in GHMC limitsinclude KBR park and Necklace Road stretch. In Kukatpally Zone a separate track would be laid in the newly laid footpath at Miyapur Metro Station service road and the lane would be painted with green colour.

Once the track gets developed it would benefit many cyclists by keeping them away from thespeeding traffic. Estimated amount is not yet sanctioned and once the amount is sanctioned, hopefully the works would start within a month, added Sai Prasad.