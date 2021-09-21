Hyderabad: New RTC head Efforts on to check unforeseen losses

Hyderabad: All efforts will be made to retain the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's glory, stated Bajireddy Govardhan, while taking charge as the new chairman of the corporation at Bus Bhavan, here, on Monday.

Govardhan said "the TSRTC has faced many up and downs, including hike in diesel prices, due to the Covid pandemic. It has incurred loss of Rs 2,500 crore, as before the virus the revenue of around Rs 13 crore dropped to Rs 10 crore."

"The corporation is slowly trying to find ways to check unforeseen loses. We should explore ways of increasing non- operational revenue and reduce expenditure. A systematic plan will be prepared so that RTC becomes self-reliant."

He urged the public to use RTC bus services simultaneously to reduce pollution and the expenditure on vehicles they use; thus, traffic jams can be reduced. "Every day we are hearing news of road accidents involving private vehicle-users. As RTC drivers are known for safe travel; it is pertinent to note that the RTC accident rate is lowest. This is a commendable achievement."

The chairman stated that the pending salaries of RTC employees were credited on Monday. As the government sanctioned Rs 3 crore, paying salaries to them this financial year won't be a problem. From next month, salaries will be paid on the first of every month.

MLC K Kavitha, who was present, said, "Under the guidance of the Chief Minister and leadership of Govardhan, I am sure RTC will deliver quality services to people, besides driving on the development path." R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MP Suresh Reddy, PUC chairman Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Ganesh Gupta, Muta Gopal, Nizamabad ZP chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao were also present.