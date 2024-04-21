Hyderabad: New rules set for political ads on social media

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose has directed political parties and leaders, to obtain permission from the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before placing advertisements on social media.

This regulation extends to various platforms including electronic media, local cable, FM radio, online media, bulk SMS, video messages, cinema advertisements, and pamphlet printing, necessitating prior approval from the Election Commission of India.

He highlighted that the MCMC, stationed at the Chief Public Relations Officer’s (CPRO) office in the GHMC head office, will oversee the process. Political leaders are instructed to submit their applications to the MCMC at least 24 hours before airing any advertisements. The DEO highlighted specific requirements for pamphlets, stressing the inclusion of the publisher’s name, address, and the election code of conduct. It is prohibited for candidates to use pamphlets for campaigning against opponents based on caste, ongoing court cases, or other personal matters.

Non-compliance with these regulations may result in prosecution under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates the inclusion of the publisher’s name on all printed materials.