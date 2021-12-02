Hyderabad: New traffic signals to dot in city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) geared up for installation of 155 new traffic signals and 98 pelican signals in the city.

The installation works of these signals are in process. In few places like Begumpet, LB Nagar, Khairatabad the work has been done and the traffic signals are working. According to officials installation work at all places will be done by December end.

IBI Group a new agency took up the installation work of the Unified Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) system at a cost of Rs 59.86 crore.

They will also look after the operation and maintenance of the existing 221 traffic signals in the city for three years.

To install the traffic signals the GHMC along with the police department identified locations where there is a need for them. These signals will mostly be installed near four ways and three ways.

These signals will be connected to the command control centre and record the traffic moment.