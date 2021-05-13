Hyderabad: New Vaccination center to dot at Seethaphalmandi

Seethaphalmandi: Looking at the rush at health centers in Seethaphalmandi for vaccination jabs and Covid-19 tests, authorities have decided to set up an additional centre only for vaccination.



This decision was taken by the concerned authorities as there is a risk of spreading the virus as a huge number of people are visiting this Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC) for vaccination and for giving test samples for Covid-19 at single center.

"We have taken this move as most of the pregnant women and old aged people were rushing to these vaccination centers in huge numbers to give sample for Covid-19 test and for vaccination, following which the risk of getting infected is more," said Hema Samala, Corporator of Seethaphalmandi.

This new centre will be only for Covid-19 vaccination. It is set up beside Multi-level function hall at Seethaphalmandi in a newly constructed building and would be laid open shortly.

Recently Deputy Speaker, T Padma Rao held a meeting regarding this issue along with Corporator of Seethaphalmandi, Hema Samala and Supervisor of Kutty Vellodi hospital, VIjaya along with other staff member.

At present Seethaphalmandi has only two vaccination centers one at Kuttyvelloddi hospital and another centre at Red Cross hospital at Srinivasa Nagar and these two centers were congested as a huge number of people were visiting these centers daily.