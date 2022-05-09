Hyderabad: Newly-wed couple donates blood

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the World Thalassemia Day, TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar, along with a newly-wed couple Rama Swamy and Anusha, donated blood at their marriage hall at Parigi on Sunday. Sajjanar said organising a blood donation camp on the occasion of their marriage is 'commendable. Make every occasion special by donating blood and saving lives'.

Speaking on the occasion, he said a recent study by the Genome Foundation and Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) found that four districts in Telangana are specifically at high risk of life-altering genetic disease Beta-Thalassemia (BTM). The disease is found in high prevalence in Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Khammam districts.

He said TSRTC would conduct blood donation camps shortly across the State to help Thalassemia patients. "The corporation is integral to the hopes and aspirations of the community in which it serves and takes pride in alleviating the concern through timely interventions. The TSRTC bus stands as a symbol of high values in society," he added.

Calling up on people to donate blood to save lives as faith, as it would be rare to find people not to have travelled by TSRTC buses. Sajjanar said "As it is hardly rare to find anyone not travelling by TSRTC bus, there should not be a single person who has not donated blood at least once in their lifetime. So therefore, everyone should come forward to donate blood and save lives."