Hyderabad: Night temperatures in city falling again

Hyderabad: The night temperatures in the city are gradually falling once again. The IMD bulletin said on Sunday that the temperatures from January 24 to 29 are likely to be 18, 17, 17, 16, 15 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

The forecast said fog or mist will occur in the early morning on January 24, 25 and 27. On January 26 partly cloudy sky with haze will prevail. Mist is likely on January 28 and 29. According to the bulletin, the temperature during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday was 18.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees less than normal.

The bulletin said the minimum temperatures in the State rose appreciably at many places during the last 24 hours ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius. They were appreciably above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places.