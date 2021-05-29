Hyderabad: NIMS in vaccine soup!

Hyderabad: The prestigious NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) in Hyderabad is in the eye of storm with the revelation of the fact that it had administered vaccine to about 7,000 ineligible persons under the guise of frontline workers. A total of 5,325 vaccine doses were administered with fake identification proofs in March and 1,730 in April.

The scam came to light when the beneficiaries approached the hospital for certificates to get a second dose. NIMs could not issue the certificates to them since there were no records of these people having taken the first dose of vaccine. It is said that the vaccine was administered without Aadhaar card or ID card and the details of the beneficiaries were not uploaded online.

Following this, the Telangana government has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the alleged irregularities. The role of the deputy medical superintendent KV Krishna Reddy in the case is also being probed. It is learnt that Krishna Reddy had told the probe agency that his signatures were forged by someone.

Commenting on the issue, Director of the institute Dr K Manohar said the inquiry was going on and the matter was sub judice. The director said they were gathering the details of those who took the vaccine during March and April this year.

He made it clear that they would take action against the officials concerned if found to have violated the rules and if they had administered the vaccine without obtaining the details of Aadhaar cards of the beneficiaries. A decision on issuing certificates to the beneficiaries will only be taken after completion of the inquiry. Sources said the vigilance report will be submitted to the court in next three days' time. Meanwhile, the beneficiaries are not sure whether they will be given the second dose or not.