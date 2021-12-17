Hyderabad: NIMS performs highest no. of kidney transplantations

Hyderabad: The State-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday announced that it had made a new record by performing highest number of kidney transplantation surgeries up to 1,398 from 1989 to 2021.

According to NIMS Medical Superintendent Dr N Satyanarayana, the 1,398 kidney transplants included 816 that were performed through Jeevandaan programme. The NIMS Superintendent further added that more than 100 kidney transplant operations have taken place at the hospital since 2016. Although these operations have been reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, there have been 107 operations so far this year, he said.

Each surgery costs around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, he said, adding that 90 of the 100 surgeries were performed under Aarogyasri. "The surgeries were successfully performed on 25 women and 75 men," he informed, adding that 7,800 people have registered for an organ transplant under the Jeevandaan programme.

Congratulating the doctors of NIMS, Health Minister T Harish Rao said, "Promoting organ transplant surgeries in public sector hospitals is more important."