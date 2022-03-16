Hyderabad: Nine tortoises adopted at zoo

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, all participants of the 'Kurma' sculpture art show which was held at State Art Gallery, Madhapur adopted nine Tortoise at Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year and handed over a cheque of Rs 2.7 lakh to S Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion Rajashekar thanked all the eminent artists who participated in the programme and came forward with a great gesture towards wildlife conservation and promoting animal adoption scheme through art and culture.

B Nagesh Goud, Eminent Artist and Curator of 'Kurma' sculpture art show thanked the Zoo officials for giving an opportunity towards promoting the wild creatures through art and sculptors shows.

Eminent artists including Dr Lakshmi, Director of State Art Gallery, Chitala Jagadish, Aelay Laxman, Arpitha Reddy, Bhushaiah, Sachin Jaltare, Amuresh and others were present.