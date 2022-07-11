Hyderabad: Niranjan demands judicial probe into CI rape case

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on demanded on Sunday that the State government order a judicial inquiry on the Maredpally CI rape case and initiate stringent action against the Inspector.

Sensation rattled the State with a case booked against Maredpally Circle Inspector for raping a woman by misusing his power as police Inspector. "It is shameful on the part of the Police department and also the State government for rise of such heinous acts by the police officials. It shows the women in the State are not safe and they have no safety to go to police stations to lodge a complaint".

Niranjan said this heinous incident reveals how the police personnel try to subjugate suspects and make use of them for their personal ends and to fulfil their carnal desires and also book false cases against them. "It is also surprising how the Inspector escaped from the police station as soon as an enquiry team reached the police station. This indicates the doubtful integrity of the enquiry team", he added.

The Congress leader demands that the State government come forward with the details of the similar cases in the past in which police personnel were involved and enquiry reports on them, action taken and punishment given.