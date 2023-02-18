Hyderabad: NMDC bags five awards

Hyderabad: India's largest producer of iron ore, NMDC, swept five awards at the Governance Now 9th PSU Awards held in New Delhi recently. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Justice Dipak Mishra, former Chief Justice of India, as the chief guest to felicitate the winners. The awards recognise and celebrate the commitment of PSUs in raising the standards in the public sector to create socio-economic value for the country.

Sumit Deb, chairman and managing director, NMDC, was felicitated with the coveted PSU Leadership Award-2022. NMDC also received accolades for CSR leadership, CSR commitment (Overall), HR excellence (overall) and nation-building, all received by DK Mohanty, director (production) on behalf of NMDC.

He thanked the team of Governance Now, jury members and Justice Mishra for recognising the company's efforts and said: "NMDC's commitment to nation-building and creating economic value for the country has been consistent. We will continue to enhance and strengthen the company's processes for overall efficiency."

Commenting on receiving these awards, Deb said, "as we gear up to build a new India together, NMDC dives headfirst into reinventing its digital infrastructure for technological prowess, to serve the country better. We thank Governance Now for acknowledging our sincere efforts to bring honour to the nation by creating meaningful change in people's lives."