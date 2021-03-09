Hyderabad: NMDC salutes resolute spirit of women

Masab Tank: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) celebrated International Women's Day on a grand note at Khanij Bhaban here on Monday.

Kinnera Murthy, Strategy Consultant & Former Dean, ASCI, was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, shesaid, "The COVID situation has hit many people hard and it is our duty to empower women and help them get back to employment. We must go beyond our limits to help each other and normalise women participation in all spheres."

Motivating the women employees, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said "Last year was difficult for all of us due to Covid-19, but we pulled through because of our resilience and ability to work together. Women are indispensable to NMDC, based purely on their achievements and it is my pleasure to appreciate their contribution to this organisation. The UN's theme of 'Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world' to celebrate the tremendous effort of women during the crisis and road to recovery, will help us celebrate the decisiveness, effectiveness and compassion demonstrated by women this whole year.."

The functional directors of NMDCPK Satpathy(Production) andSomnath Nandi (Technical) emphasised on the importance of women in every sphere of life and how women were the stronger force during the crisis of COVID-19.CholletiSahajasri, First Woman International Chess Master from Telangana, said "The credit of my achievements goes to my parents and my teachers for guiding and inspiring me to participate in various sports activities. Their support has been of great help to me to balance all the stress and I request all the parents to believe in their children and look after their physical and mental health. I request here to encourage their children to participate in co-curricular activities along with their studies."

The corporation distributed COVID-19 kits, water bottles and fruits to around 150 under privileged girls in the Radha Kishan Home at Nanal Nagar on the occasion.The event ended with various indoor games and cultural programmes performed by women employees and apprentice girls. NMDC directors presented special mementoes to the women participants.