Hyderabad: No water scarcity this year, assures HMWSSB

Gandipet (Hyderabad): With mercury levels are gradually rising, the water levels in Himayatsagar and Osmansagar are showing signs of depletion.



As against the normal storage level of 1,764 feet in Himayatsagar, the water level in the lake is 1,762.65 ft, while the storage capacity of Osmansagar is 1,786.30 ft, as against the permanent storage level of 1,790 ft.

The water level in both reservoirs showed no signs of depletion till January 22, when the storage capacity was 1,762.75 ft (2.763 tmcft) at Himayatsagar and 1,786.50 ft (3.115 tmcft) at Osmansagar.

Though there were no fresh inflows into both the reservoirs since October last year, the scorching temperature from this week began impacting the storage level. "Largely, there would be no water scarcity this year, as all the major water sources like the Krishna, Godavari, Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Singur and Manjeera were brimming due to copious rains last year. Consequently, the groundwater level also increased and borewells were re-charged.

Already water is being supplied to in-served, un-served and O&M Division-1 areas in the city and suburbs, as the tanker service is reaching even tail-end areas. This year there would be no water scarcity for sure, as we have enough of the aqua resources," informed Khader Mohiuddin, General Manager (Div-I), HMWS&SB.

It is pertinent to mention here that the storage level in Himayatsagar reached its full capacity of 17.63 ft prompting the officials to lift gates to release water through the Musi river channel, at the time of deluge in October. However, the Osmansagar lake remains redundant by maintaining a steep gap between the storage level and the full capacity.