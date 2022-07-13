Hyderabad: Nodal officers asked to supply foodgrains to beneficiaries or pay allowance

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains, an emergency meeting was convened on Tuesday by the Telangana State Food Commission, headed by K Thirmal Reddy, Chairman along with other members with the four Nodal officers of Civil Supplies Department, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, School Education Department and Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Commission advised the Nodal officers concerned to take appropriate steps to supply food grains without any gaps to the beneficiaries in the State during the rainy season or otherwise provide Food Security Allowance to the beneficiaries as reiterated under Section 8 of National Food Security Act, 2013.