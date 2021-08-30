Hyderabad: Non-Muslims visit masjid in BHEL; enlightened on 'Namaz', Quran

Hyderabad: To bridge the gap, promoting brotherhood and maintain unity between communities, non-Muslims on Sunday were invited to Jama Masjid, Vidyutnagar, in new MIG BHEL. About 15 non-Muslims, including local residents, visited the mosque along with Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The visitors were explained the importance of activities performed in mosque such as 'Azaan', 'Namaz' and 'Quran'. He shared that 'Namaz' is a prayer that connects a man with Allah and the Quran is the word of Allah. After visiting the mosque, Anwar Khan, a former principal of Anwar-ul-Uloom College, explained the meaning 'Namaz' and Quranic verses read in it and 'Salam' in Telugu. Explaining the meaning of 'Salam', he said (Assalam Alaikum) is nothing but a blessing given by a Muslim to a person whom he meets.

The MLA said he was impressed by the teachings of Islam. "It is good to hear that Muslims bless the person whom they meet saying 'Salam'. We are unaware of that. I have visited many mosques since my childhood, but I am unaware of the meanings and importance of 'Namaz', 'Quran' and 'Salam."

"Such activities will help maintain peace and brotherhood among both communities. The activities and interactions should continue to understand each other. Once we understand each other we can stand together in society," he added.