Hyderabad: Nord Anglia Education donates Rs 15 lakh to Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad : As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, Nord Anglia Education, a group of Oakridge International schools, Hyderabad, donated Rs 15 lakh to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on Friday.

Team members Nord Anglia Education, Hyderabad headed by Moitresreesen, senior manager compliance, Govind, visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and presented a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Doctor Sunil S Hiremath, curator, Nehru Zoological Park, in the presence of VSNV Prasad, director, Zoo parks, Telangana towards the adoption and maintenance charges of Zoo.

VSNV Prasad and Doctor Sunil thanked Nord Anglia Education for showing a great gesture towards wildlife conservation and keen interest in adopting several animals at the Zoo.

The team members of Nord Anglia Education expressed happiness and satisfaction over the health and hygiene maintenance of the wild animals at Nehru Zoological Park.