Hyderabad: Not even sidewalks left by two-wheelers in city

Khairatabad: Sidewalks which have been developed for the use of pedestrians are seen fully packed with two-wheelers. This phenomenon is posing danger to pedestrians especially during peak hours as they are forced to walk on roads.



Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) came up with a world-class footpath with designer sidewalks for the ease of walkers at all the 56 metro stations in the city.Bikers parking their vehicles on these sidewalks has become a common scene mostly atLakdikapul, Khairatabad, Nampally, KPHB, SR Nagar, Erragadda andMoosapetmetro stations.

Rohit Mudiraj, a Pharmacy student who travels in metro from Erragadda to Ameerpet said, "What's the use of having a wide sidewalk when it has become like a two-wheelers exhibition."

Traffic police personnel at the Khairatbad Metro Station said that he has been regularly capturing the photos of two-wheelers parked on the sidewalk and generating penalty for violating no parking rule. "I keep urging bikers not to park the vehicles on the sidewalks of the metro station. But they render a deaf ear stating that they would come back in five minutes.To restrict entry of two-wheelers onto sidewalks, cement polls have been constructed. But somehow bikers find new 'juggad' and repeat the offence," he added.

According to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials, railings and bollards have been fixed on the footpaths to restrict entry of vehicles. But traffic violators are finding their way on to the wide sidewalks. HMRL the HMRL has to come up with a better alternative to curb illegal parking. Not just under metro stations, a good number of vehicles are seen parked at the footpath stretch between Panjagutta and Moazzam Jahi market that cover seven metro stations.

"Hundreds of crores have been spent to develop a world-class infrastructure in the city for the pedestrians. It is sad to see these footpaths being encroached by street vendors, bikers, and even homeless persons," said Manohar Reddy, a member of the citizens' welfare society.