Hyderabad: Noted doctor passes away

Hyderabad: Noted doctor Dr Madhukar Pandit passed away peacefully surrounded by his family members on Monday in the city. He is survived by wife Medha Pandit and four daughters.

Dr Pandit's illustrious accomplishments include medical education in UK (United Kingdom). He came back to India and took up government service where he served as Civil Surgeon in different district government hospitals.

Dr Pandit has retired as Superintendent , King Koti hospitals in Hyderabad. People are advised to pay respects to departed soul till Tuesday afternoon at the residence in Banjara Hills. Funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills.