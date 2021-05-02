Hyderabad: Notorious conman arrested by task force

Hyderabad: An interstate notorious conman who duped women on the pretext of arranging free saris and took away their gold ornaments by diverting attention was apprehended by south zone task force on Sunday and a total of 13 tolas gold ornaments were recovered from his possession. The accused was identified as, Pathan Yasin Khan, a native of Ahmedabad, Gujrat.

According to police, the accused was on run since 2019 and was involved in 17 cases in the city. The accused Yasin along with his associate Anand Ashok Bhai moved around the markets and identified women looking to shop for saris. He would start a conversation with the victims and convince them that his employer who is very rich is donating clothes to poor women.

"Yasin would ask the victim to remove the gold ornaments saying that his employer would think they were not poor. He would take the gold ornament, put it in the paper cover and while diverting the attention of women, he would replace the cover containing gold ornament with one having stones and escape from the spot," said S Raghavendra, Inspector of south zone Task Force.

He added, "So far, he was involved in 17 cases reported in Mirchowk, Humayunnagar, Mahankali and Monda Market in Hyderabad apart from various police stations in Malegaon, Ratnagiri, Beed, Solapur and Aurangabad districts in Maharashtra. Yasin along with his associate also committed offences in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan. However we got a tip off about his movements and he was nabbed and was handed over to Mahankali police station for further action and also the stolen property was seized from him."