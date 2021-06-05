Hyderabad: NTPC staff take green pledge

Hyderabad: World Environment Day was observed at NTPC office in Hyderabad on Saturday. CV Anand, Regional Executive Director (South) administered the World Environment Day pledge to the employees through MS Teams.

Mathew Verghese, CGM (OS), shared the message from Director (Operations) on World Environment Day.

The theme of the World Environment Day is "Re-imagine, Recreate, Restore as this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. CV Anand planted a sapling at NTPC SRHQ office premises to mark the occasion.

Mani Kant, GM (HR) and other employees were also present.