Hyderabad: NTR Memorial Trust celebrates Foundation Day

Hyderabad: The NTR Memorial Trust celebrated its Foundation Day on Thursday to mark completion of 27 years.

The CEO K Rajendra Kumar, IPS (retd), COO A Gopi, Telugu Desam politbureau member Bakkani Narsimhlu, besides State party leaders, trust employees attended. The CEO , COO and Narsimhulu released a brochure brought to mark the day. They cut a cake.

Addressing the gathering, the CEO recalled party founder and former CM N T Rama Rao as describing society as a temple and people as gods, while explain the objectives of setting up the trust. He listed the services rendered by the trust in education, health, serving the needy during natural calamities, NTR Sujala scheme and blood donation, besides providing employment.

Kumar said during the last 27 years the trust conducted 12,095 health camps benefitting 19.74 lakh through free service. As many as 81,361 units of blood were donated to the poor; 19,956 units provided to Thalassamia victims; 57,652 units given to government hospitals for meeting emergency requirements.

A NTR model school was set up at Challappalli in Krishna district for ophans. So far it benefited 1,672 students. As many as 4,255 meritorious students were offered scholaships worth Rs.3.44 crore. Over 1,670 students are being educated in colleges. To encourage girls education 50 selected meritorious students have been given scholarships. Over Rs.2 crore has been given as scholarship to 275 girls since 2016. Three skill development centres have been set up in two Telugu States to train 7,345 young men and women. Of them over 2,500 secured employment. Four thousand unemployed have been provided jobs.

The trust, he said, is extending free guidance under an app to effectively tackle health issues like overweight, diabetes, cholesterol, BP. Its Sanjivani free health centres, already set up at Mangalagiri, Duggirala, Tadepalli, Hindupur and Kuppam are being expanded to Araku, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Saluru, Palakonda, Polavaram, Kurupam and Pakala.