Hyderabad: Nuclear Fuel Complex removes waste as part of 'swachhata' activities

Hyderabad: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), a unit of Department of Atomic Energy, has taken up various 'swachhata' activities from October 2 to 31, as part of the campaign aimed at improving the overall cleanliness on its premises. A press release said on Thursday that a variety of chemical and hazardous scrap has been identified and safely disposed off, following the prescribed procedure.

About 400 MT of such wastes have been disposed off, as also other assorted/civil wastes. A large space of around 25,000 sqm was created through disposal of wastes. It will be utilised for plantation and landscaping activities.

According to the release, NFC is making significant contributions in improving the working environment through the development of greenery and 'swachhata' activities.