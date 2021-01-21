Hyderabad: NVVS demands KTR's dismissal from cabinet

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president NVVS Prabhakar Rao on Thursday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Sundararajan for the dismissal of Minister KT Rama Rao from the State cabinet.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Minister, who is also holding the portfolios of industries and information technology, was showering favours on some people closer to him. He alleged that the people close to the minister had acquired the lands belonging to the industries such as Ashok Ashok Leyland, Hyderabad Distilleries, and Modern Bakers by resorting to irregularities.

He said that with the help of senior officers in the IT and Industries departments, the minister and some of his family members had been acquiring lands in the financial district. Calling KTR an incompetent minister in handling his portfolios, the former BJP MLA alleged misuse of power and said the Governor should immediately dismiss him from the State cabinet.

Responding to the reports during rounds that KTR would be taking over charge as the Chief Minister, he said regional parties were vanishing after turning into family-run parties. TRS would be no exception to this, he added.