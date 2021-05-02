Hyderabad: O2 supplies, beds to be enhanced

Hyderabad: On the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with top officials and discussed the Covid situation in the State.

The main focus of the meeting was to make arrangements for a further 5 lakh free medical kits in addition to the existing stock of 7.5 lakh for infected patients in home isolation and other symptoms.

Chief Minister has instructed to fill all vacancies in hospitals. And Primary Health Centres will be filled up by special recruitment drive by walk-in interviews to ensure quality services to patients. Raghunandan, Commissioner, PR&RD has been entrusted the job for recruitment. Walk-in-interview at the district level would be done by District Collectors.

It is said that the Centre had indicated only 4.4 lakh doses for Telangana for May against a population of 1.72 crore in the 18-44 years age group. The Chief Secretary has written a letter to allot more vaccines for the State. The Centre, however, had indicated an allotment of 8.35 lakh doses for the first fortnight of May against a requirement of 30.45 lakh doses for the second dose for persons of age more than 45 years. The Chief Secretary has written to the Centre for the enhanced allocation.

Due to constant monitoring, use of IAF aircraft and railway rakes to send tankers to Odisha, the oxygen supply is maintained at satisfactory levels. The Chief Secretary has written to the Centre to allocate 600 metric tonnes of oxygen to the State against the present allocation of 430 MT per day. Because of demand for drugs like Remdesivir, a special team headed by Jayesh Ranjan has been constituted to procure adequate quantities for the State. Senior IAS officers have been appointed as Special officers for major Government hospitals in Hyderabad to further improve the quality of services.

The Chief Minister has decided to increase beds in various hospitals such as NIMS (500), Sarojini Devi (200), Chest hospital (50), Gandhi (200), TIMS (200). Further Covid beds in hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), Ameerpet (50) will be set up in about a week. It has directed that the call centres in all districts make available for the needs of Covid-19 positive patients. In GHMC, helpline number (040-21111111) released to provide support to Covid patients.