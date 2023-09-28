Hyderabad: Officials ask to take precautions during Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: Following the rain forecast, the municipal corporation and other departments kept a tight vigil and has taken appropriate measures to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Ganesh Shobha Yatra.

According to GHMC, the authorities directed the officials and monsoon emergency teams to be vigilant. The teams were directed to clear all water stagnation points across the city.

The higher officials asked the organisers and participants to take precautions, and plan according to the weather updates, ensuring the safety of everybody. Considering the anticipated traffic congestion, it is advisable for citizens to remain indoors.

This is going to pose a huge challenge to the Hyderabad city police as the city is going to witness the massive Ganesh Shobha Yatra. Managing traffic during rainfall on normal days is a difficult task; ensuring the smooth flow of vehicles in the city on Ganesh Visarjan day amid rainfall is an even more challenging task.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning for the city until September 30. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.