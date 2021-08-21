Hyderabad: Officials in Health department continue to cling to top posts

Hyderabad: Thanks to Covid which provided an opportunity to all heads of the wings (HODs) in the Health department to continue their duties even after completing their term. Top officials, including Director Medical Education (DME), the Vice-Chancellor of Health University, the Nursing Registrar, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), have been occupying the same chair for many years.



Medical employees' unions are alleging that the continuation and extensions of the current chairpersons are not providing a chance for promotions to eligible in the queue. Key posts in the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and the Arogyasri Trust are also being continued by in-charges for years.

In addition to the DME, Dr Ramesh Reddy is handling the additional post of Commissioner of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. He is unable to balance two posts at a time. It is not possible to manage two branches simultaneously. Due to Covid, many important files, including transfers, are pending with the HODs. Employees of the department say that all files are pending due to work pressure. The medical employees' union leaders say that not all work in the two branches is going on efficiently.

According to rules in the Medical department, an officer should not work for more than a maximum of three years in government posts. An official has to be transferred and others should be promoted, but officers currently working in the department have been performing duties in the same offices for years.

The Director, NIMS continues in the post since 2015, even after completed his term in 2019. Seniors working at the institute are alleging that the government has not given him an extension, but he is still sticking to the seat.

Similarly, the post of CEO of Arogyasri Trust has been held by in-charge for the last six years. Currently, Health Secretary S A M Rizvi is the CEO. The Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayan Rao University B Karunakar Reddy also has been stuck to the chair since 2015. He was given an extension of six months, even after completion of the extension, he still holds the post. The Nursing Registrar, on the other hand, is said to have existed since the formation of the State Medical Council after Telangana was formed.

Dr Ramesh, Chairman, Telangana Medical Joint Action Committee, told The Hans India: "Posts should be given according to seniority in the Medical department. Eligible candidates should be promoted as Additional Directors immediately. The post of TVVP Commissioner should also be given to veteran eligible employees serving in the department. About 50 people are competing for 30 important posts that are currently vacant, but they are all waiting for chairs to be vacant."