Hyderabad: Officials take up pavement repairs under CPP project

Charminar: After the long three months since the pipeline works by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in Laad Bazar was completed, officials of the civic body, who oversee the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) started the works of laying pavement stones at Laad Bazar near Charminar.

The Hans India had taken up the issue that the HMWSSB had carried out laying of a pipeline in February and was completed in June. Since then, the road was left dug up. The layer of cobble stone laid in 2018 was damaged within three years and pedestrians have been facing difficulties using the famous Laad Bazar road. According to the report published in The Hans India, 'Broken pavements greet visitors to Laad Bazar' on September 6, for the works, officials dug-up an entire lane of Laad Bazar road, damaged cobble stone which was laid as a part of CCP.

After the report was published, officials of the civic body, who oversee the project, started works of laying pavement granite stones in Laad Bazar. "The works were started on Wednesday, as a part of laying granite pavement stones, the entire passage was cleared which was filled with debris.

Thereafter, the entire Laad Bazar road was laid with CC road and it was completed on Saturday," said the project officer. Works pertaining to laying granite pavements stones will be started soon with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The works are being carried during the night, as the market attracts heavy footfall in daytime," he added.