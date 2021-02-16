Hyderabad: Officials told to clear certificates in a week

Adarsh Nagar: Reacting over the increasing complaints over delay in issuing birth and death certificates, the GHMC Additional Commissioner (Health), Santosh Badavat warned the staff to restore the public confidence and clear whatever pending applications.



During a meeting with staff, he brought to their notice that people were lodging complaints over the delay from different parts of the city. He warned that if they were not cleared within a week's time then action would be initiated against them. A GHMC official on condition of anonymity said that all the Assistant Medical Officers for Health (AMOH) working at different circles were summoned to the head office on Monday. They were instructed to issue all the pending applications within a week or to put their papers (resign).

As per the complainants, they have been making rounds at the GHMC offices for getting the certificates for days. "I believe because of the lack of coordination between MeeSeva centres and GHMC circle offices it is being delayed. I could not get birth certificate of my son, even after applying for days," said a complainant, who applied at Secunderabad circle.