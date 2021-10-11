Hyderabad: Old City residents raise a stink over shoddy work by GHMC

Hyderabad: The two-day heavy rain which lashed the twin cities and the outskirts left several areas inundated with knee-deep water. Residents especially in the southern part of the city spent anxious moments following heavy rain triggered by cloudburst. The residents and activists raised objections to shoddy works being carried out by the civic body. They said, earlier, there was no inundation, but since last few years they were facing flooding in the area, due to lack of proper planning.



Like earlier rains, the recent heavy rain led to flooding of several areas. The water level was from ankle to knee-level in several areas in the Old City. The areas included Nawab Sahab Kunta, Mecca Colony, Kalapatthar, Aliabad, Murgi Chowk, Doodh Bowli, Sultanshahi, Kishan Bagh, Dabeerpura, Sadat Nagar, Kandikal Gate, Chatrinaka. Several areas of Yakutpura, Charminar, Bahadurpura were inundated with water entering houses.

Residents said that earlier there was no flooding in the areas, but for the last few years, following each heavy downpour localities were witnessing huge flooding. This shows the tepid work of the civic body, rued Hameeduddin of Kalapatther.

Almost all major nalas were overflowing, even as storm water drains turned into sewer system. Nalas overflowed across localities with dirty water gushing out of manholes.

Said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Greater Hyderabad Minority Cell, "during every rain it was witnessed that nalas and manholes were overflowing, and no permanent work was done by the civic body. There should be a vigilance inquiry into the monsoon action plan work done in last few years. Stop their bills till further query."

He pointed out that in the last two years there was no proper desilting of manholes in several areas in the Old City, resulting a drain overflow. No desilting and clearing of debris in nalas led to overflow and dirty water entering localities. "At least hundred houses were inundated in areas like Mecca Colony in Kalapatther, Sadat Nagar, Rein Bazar, Madina Nagar in Yakutpura and other areas located near nalas. Residents are severely affected and facing a huge loss due to damage"

Earlier, there was no flooding in parts of the Old City. But rainwater is flooding and gushing inside houses for hours. "Due to lack of major development and no remodelling of sewage and storm water lines in various areas according to the new residential requirements, resulting areas turning into ponds," added Ahmed.

Said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, a social activist, the work being done by the GHMC is without any action plan. It is carrying out work temporarily. "If any locality is witnessing inundation, they are solving it temporarily; no further action plan is initiated to stop flooding the entire area."

He said most circles in the south zone lack monsoon emergency teams. Officials are hiring labour from regular 'addas' to carry out work after rain."