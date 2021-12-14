Hyderabad: One-day auto bandh put on hold

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has said that the proposed one-day auto bandh on December 15 in the city is put on hold due to 'Omicron' threat.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, convener TADJAC, claimed as the State government has announced wearing of mask and maintenance of social distancing is compulsory, we are forced to postpone the proposed one-day auto bandh till the situation improves.

However, they demanded the State government to invite Auto Union leaders to hold discussions on their problems and try to find a solution so that the strike can be averted.