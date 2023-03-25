Hyderabad: One dies, two injured as wall collapses

Hyderabad: A person died while two others were injured when a compound wall collapsed at a construction site at Hasham Nagar in Langar Houz on Friday.

The victim was identified as G Kamaraju alias Kamaiah (50), a GHMC contract worker from Attapur in Rajendranagar and the injured were Appanna (47), also a GHMC contract worker from Attapur and Mahmood Pasha (46), a trader and a local politician from Hasham Nagar.

Police said the incident occurred around 7 am, when the two GHMC workers as part of their work, were cleaning the debris in the area. The weakened compound wall of an adjacent site, which was put against it while digging up for the foundation, collapsed on them.

The three persons suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby private hospital where Kamaraju died while undergoing treatment. Two others are being treated and their condition is said to be stable.

Based on a complaint, the Langar Houz police booked a case against the site owner.