Excitement brews for IPL fans this weekend

Mangaluru: Cricket fever grips Mangaluru as the city hosts an exhilarating IPL Fan Park event on May 4 and 5 at the sprawling Karavali Utsava ground. With excitement mounting, fans get two days filled with cricketing action, camaraderie, and unforgettable experiences.

Kicking off the festivities, May 4 witnessed a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans. The following day, on May 5, cricket enthusiasts are set to witness the Punjab Kings take on the Chennai Super Kings at 3:30 pm, followed by a riveting encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 pm.

Over the course of the two days, three exhilarating matches will be screened, with gates opened after 6:30 pm on May 4 and will open at 2:30 pm on May 5 to welcome eager fans.

At the heart of the IPL Fan Park experience lies the thrill of watching live matches on a giant screen, surrounded by fellow fans and immersed in the excitement of the game.

The essence of the IPL Fan Park lies in providing fans, who may be distanced from the live action, with the opportunity to relish the thrill and camaraderie of watching an IPL match alongside fellow enthusiasts in a vibrant public setting.

A myriad of amenities awaits attendees at the IPL Fan Park, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. From registration counters to a dedicated cricket zone, from delectable food stalls to a lively face painting section, and from VIP lounges to interactive dugouts, the park promises something for everyone, catering to the diverse interests of IPL devotees.