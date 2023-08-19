Live
- Vivo V29e Artistic Red edition to feature colour-changing glass
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
Just In
Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
Highlights
An explosion occurred at a scrap godown in the Bholakpur area of Musheerabad on Saturday leaving one worker in the godown injured in the incident and has been taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.
According to locals, the explosion occurred while cutting a chemical box, which subsequently led to a fire. The injured worker has been identified as Ghousuddin.
The police have inspected the scene and registered a case. Investigations are currently underway to determine the full details of the incident.
