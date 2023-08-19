  • Menu
Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad

An explosion occurred at a scrap godown in the Bholakpur area of Musheerabad on Saturday leaving one worker in the godown injured in the incident and has been taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

According to locals, the explosion occurred while cutting a chemical box, which subsequently led to a fire. The injured worker has been identified as Ghousuddin.

The police have inspected the scene and registered a case. Investigations are currently underway to determine the full details of the incident.

