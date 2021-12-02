Hyderabad: One more complaint against Shilpa Chowdary

Hyderabad: Actor Sudheer Babu's wife, Priya, on Wednesday filed a complaint against the socialite Shilpa Chowdary at Narsingi police station. In her complaint, Priya alleged that she was also cheated by Shilpa Chowdary to the tune of Rs 2.9 crore as Shilpa lured her to invest in real estate business.

Priya further stated that she came in contact with Shilpa through kitty parties and over a period of time, Shilpa gained her confidence and persuaded her to invest in real estate properties. So far, three complaints have been filed at Narsingi police station against the socialite and in all the complaints, the complainants have alleged that they were cheated by Shilpa to the tune of crores of rupees.

Madhapur DCP Venkateshwarlu said, "We have frozen two bank accounts of Shilpa Chowdary and her husband and during our investigation, we also figured out that the duo also has other accounts in various banks.

We will request the court again for the custody of Shilpa Chowdary and her husband until the matter is completely investigated. Once the probe is concluded, we will take necessary action."