Hyderabad: Online skill education mela in IT courses

Hyderabad: The National Skill Academy is conducting an Online Skill Education Mela that ends on July 17. Participants can explore over 50 online courses in IT and computer software from the comfort of their own spaces.

There is a special discount of up to 80 per cent on courses and also ‘Join one course, get one course free’ offer. All the students who successfully complete the courses receive a Govt. of India assessment certificate. Those with Inter pass, Engineering, Diploma, Degree, and PG Students are eligible to apply.

Applicants can choose from a variety of courses, including Data Science, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Ethical Hacking, Artificial Intelligence, Python, Machine Learning, Business Analytics, DevOps, Full Stack Development, Project Management, Blockchain, SaaS, Selenium, Salesforce, Java, Oracle, VB, Web Designing, etc.

After the online training, exams are conducted and a government approved certificate is awarded. These courses have durations ranging from two months to six months.

The Online Skill Education Mela is open to all students. For further details, visit https://www.nationalskillacademy.in or call 9505800050, 9505800047.