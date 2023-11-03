Hyderabad: Opening of Kaleshwaram's lid will cost KCR of CM's gaddi says Ashok Shankarrao Chavan

Hyderabad : Asserting that the Congress will be forming the next government in Telangana, former Maharashtra CM, Ashok Shankarrao Chavan, held that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who was boastful of the Kaleshwaram project was realising how people were slowly becoming conscious about the flaws in the project design. While emphasising how Rahul Gandhi’s visit brought to fore the faults in the major irrigation project, Chavan said the revelations about the project would definitely unseat KCR.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress’s special observer for the Telangana Assembly elections Chavan said that the major lift irrigation project was initially named Ambedkar SujalaShravanti by the Congress government, but KCR remodeled it and changed its original name.

Going by the party line that KCR has transformed this project into an ATM, the leader alleged that KCR not only renamed it but also inflated the project costs substantially. “Kaleshwaram project’s design has serious flaws and these facts were brought to light by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the site,” he said.

Coming down heavily against the BRS government, former MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the future of the massive project which has come up at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

“What is the future of this project? Did you think about the villagers in the vicinity of the project? Acknowledging the failure of it, KCR should slap himself,” she said.