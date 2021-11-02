Hyderabad: Optometry first batch inaugurated at GITAM

Hyderabad: The School of Science (SoS) at the Hyderabad campus of GITAM Deemed University launched the first batch of Bachelor of Optometry from the academic year 2021-22 on Monday in collaboration with the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

Dr Shrikant R Bharadwaj, scientist and director, Brien Holden Institute of Optometry & Vision Sciences, a constituent of LVPEI, was the chief guest. He said optometry has a wide range of opportunities, professional growth and multiple offers that allow students to do Ph D or pursue research.

He explained that GITAM and LVPEI jointly developed the syllabus which is unparalleled anywhere in the world. The course will enable students to become competent professionals and be part of the healthcare team as an optometrist, and ophthalmic assistants. Along with physiotherapy, optometry is the allied health care courses and the degree holder can set up own clinic services, unlike paramedical courses.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, who presided, congratulated the newly joined students for having chosen a dynamic and challenging programme. He said there is a shortage of eye doctors with a too low ratio of 1:10,000 (one doctor for 10,000). Dr R Balaji Rao, head, Department of Physics, welcomed. Dr Upendar Mendu, coordinator proposed a vote of thanks. DVVSR Varma, resident director, Prof G A Rama Rao, principal, SoS, Dr Vijay, registrar of the institute and students attended the inaugural session.